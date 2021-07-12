Indy Style

Indy production duo determined to unite city with charity art, music festival

Are you ready for a “Culture Punch” this weekend!? Get your lawn chairs and beach blankets and get ready to chill, vibe out and enjoy live music, food and surprise performances!

CULTURE PUNCH (n.) – 1. a refreshing blend of cultures, art and music, mixed together to create an experience for the HUMAN FAMILY to enjoy. 2. An annual festival where 2-4 high schools will be selected to collaborate and produce; forming connections and expanding perspectives.

Indianapolis natives, Najah Tai and Brittny “No.E” Williams, known as the production duo “No Limits”, along with Eric Moore are teaming up with Harrison Center for the Arts, Lawrence North High School, Herron High School, Taste of Indy, Alexander Coleman Dance Company, the Empowherment Daily Devotional Corporation and several other Indianapolis based businesses and sponsors to bring central Indiana together at the 1st Annual Culture Punch Music and Art Festival.

Both women saw the need to unite communities from different parts of the city to strengthen the human family and give the people of Indianapolis a night to make new connections and enjoy art and music. The event, on Saturday July 17th, will feature local music artists, visual artists, businesses as well as a surprise headlining performance with Mrs. Indiana 2020- Justus Kelley and the Lawrence North Fierce Felines Dance Team.

“We are doing this for the community!” said the team of two.

All event proceeds are going right back to the organizations involved.

“Our passion is giving back! We wanted to support the youth and art organizations in the city. It is so exciting to host an event this size to support causes near and dear to our hearts.”

The team is accepting sponsors until July 10th. No Limits Productions is a production company centered on strengthening the human family by providing opportunities for communities and cultures to collaborate and create without limits.

If you would like to donate or become a sponsor of the 1st Annual Culture Punch Art & Music Festival, please contact Brittny Williams at (317) 987- 5140 or send an email to info.nolimitsproductions@gmail.com.

ATTN: Bring your lawn chairs, beach blankets and be prepared to chill, vibe out and enjoy live music, food and surprise performances!

Date and time

Sat, Jul 17, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT

Location

Greenwood Park Mall

1251 U.S. Highway 31 North

Greenwood, IN 46142

For more information visit:

Website: bw4524.wixsite.com/culturepunch

Facebook: Culture Punch

Eventbrite: eventbrite.com/e/culture-punch-tickets-160219421603