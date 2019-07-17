Indy Shorts Film Fest to feature Avon Filmmaker

It’s the largest short film festival in the Midwest to Indianapolis!

“Indy Shorts” comes to Newfields July 25-28, and here to tell us all about it are Julia Ricci, Heartland’s Film Programming Coordinator, and Jenna Ruiz, Filmmaker for “Singh”.

About Jenna and her film:



Jenna Ruiz, filmmaker for “Singh,” — Jenna is from Avon and has lived there her entire life. Her film was shot in the Indianapolis International Airport and is about the true story of a Sikh man, Gurinder Singh, who has to choose between his religious beliefs and his flight to see his dying mother in her last days.

About “Indy Shorts”:

• This is the second year for Indy Shorts, and Heartland is proud to continue to display the talent and creativity of short filmmakers.

• Indy Shorts is also an Academy Award®-qualifying film festival, and one of the largest cash awarding short film festivals in North America, bestowing $30,000 in cash prizes across multiple categories.

• Heartland also took a gender parity pledge, the 5050×2020 pledge — a pledge that film festivals across the nation have taken in order to achieve better gender representation in film festivals by 2020. Heartland intends to do this by 2019 with Indy Shorts.

• Between both of the Festivals Heartland organizes, Heartland Film currently has a five-year Academy Award® winning streak where a programmed short film has gone on to win an Oscar®.

• Iggy the gnome is a hired “spokesgnome” for Indy Shorts and the face of the festival. People should check out Heartland’s social media leading up the festival for fun videos and posts featuring Iggy.

• Indiana Spotlight is a program in the Indy Shorts festival specifically geared towards the talent right here in the Hoosier state. To qualify for this category, the films must have either a director or producer with former/current Indiana residency and/or the majority of the film must have been shot in Indiana. There will be two Indiana Spotlight panels shown during the festival.

• There will also be panels/workshops for filmmakers to attend throughout the festival, including workshops on mobile filmmaking, script reading, story crafting and high school filmmaking.

• The day before the festival begins, Indy Shorts will also have their Pride Stride event on July 24. In partnership with Indy’s LGBT Film Festival, Pride Stride will feature Indy’s first ever rainbow carpet, along with a VIP welcome reception/cocktail hour, screenings of several different films including “Troy: The Original Lady Boy,” “Misdirection,” and “Old Dogs & New Tricks.”

o Rainbow carpet starts at 6 p.m. and first film screening is at 7:15 p.m.

o After-party starts at 9:45 p.m.

• Visit indyshorts.org for more info and to get tickets.

Inside Indy Shorts

Sunday July 21st

10:30am on WISH-TV

7:00pm on WNDY-TV

Hosts are Patty Spitler & Joe Melillo – (and Iggy the Spokes-gnome)

Get a closer look at the short films – the events – and panels you can enjoy at Indy Shorts International Film Festival.