‘Indy Style’ host Amber Hankins releases children’s book, ‘Curly Q’s, Curly Q’s GO AWAY!’

by: Tierra Carpenter
It’s been a dream two years in the making, and now we are celebrating its release!

Indy Style’s own Amber Hankins has written a new children’s book based on a story she used to tell her daughter at bedtime. Now, she’s bringing that bedtime story to life in this newly published book, “Curly Q’s, Curly Q’s GO AWAY!”

“Curly Q’s, Curly Q’s GO AWAY!” is a story about a curly-haired girl in second grade, named Avery. More than anything, Avery wants stick-straight hair like her friends – NOT curly, swirly hair that looks like Piper the Poodle.

One night, she decides to make a wish for straight hair, but it doesn’t go exactly as planned. Through frustration, tears, and a little help from her mom, Avery learns to love and embrace her curly hair, discovering how special it really is.

To learn more about this sweet story or have a copy of your own, visit: kidsatheartpublishing.com/product/curly-qs-curly-qs-go-away.

“Curly Q’s, Curly Q’s GO AWAY!” is also available where all books are sold.

