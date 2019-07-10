How to use up a leftover can of pumpkin

You’ve had your fill of pumpkin pie, pumpkin rolls, pumpkin… well, everything! So what do you do with the leftover can of pumpkin you still have?

In our kitchen today, Tara Deal Rochford, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Healthy Living Blogger, Treble in the Kitchen, shares a few recipes that will use up that leftover pumpkin and give your body a nutrition boost!

Pumpkin Spinach Enchiladas

Ingredients:

● Enchilada Sauce*:

● 3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

● 3 Tbsp gluten free flour blend

● 1 Tbsp taco seasoning

● 1 tsp cumin

● 1 tsp chives, chopped or freeze-dried

● ¼ tsp dried oregano

● ¼ tsp sea salt

● ⅛ tsp cinnamon

● 2 Tbsp tomato paste

● 2 cups vegetable broth

● 1 tsp white wine vinegar

● ⅛ tsp black pepper

● Enchiladas:

● 1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

● ½ cup chives, chopped or freeze-dried

● 4 chicken breasts, shredded (you could sub 2lbs of leftover turkey here)

● ½ tsp sea salt

● ¼ tsp black pepper

● 4 oz can green chilies

● 12 oz baby spinach

● 1 cup canned pumpkin puree

● 1½ cups sharp cheddar cheese

● 2 cups (1 batch) enchilada sauce, homemade listed above or store bought

● 16 corn tortillas

Directions:

1. For the Enchilada Sauce:

2. Combine all ingredients in the food processor or blender and blend until smooth and creamy.

3. For the Enchiladas:

4. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spritz a 9×13 baking dish with olive oil or nonstick cooking spray.

5. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet. Add the shredded cooked chicken, chives, green chilies, spinach, pumpkin, salt and pepper. Cook and stir for 6-8 minutes or until the spinach is wilted.

6. Assemble the enchiladas by placing 1 Tbsp of filling, 1 Tbsp of cheese and 1 Tbsp of sauce per roll.

7. Place the assembled enchiladas in the prepared baking dish. Pour the remaining enchilada sauce over the top of the rolled enchiladas and sprinkle with the remaining cheese.

8. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.

Nutritional Value from Pumpkin:

Vitamin A – great for your eyesight/vision

Vitamin C – helps support a healthy immune system, may decrease length of colds, allows our body to repair from wounds/injuries, our bodies cannot make vitamin C so we need to get it from foods we eat every day.

Fiber – which is essential for healthy digestion and it helps stabilize blood sugar levels and allows us to feel satisfied after a meal.

This recipe is pretty easy to make, and makes a TON so if you have family staying with you and you are attempting to reuse leftovers, this recipe will be a hit.

Pumpkin Baked Oatmeal

(Can be served with a side of eggs, Greek yogurt, nut butter, extra walnuts and pumpkin seeds on top or all by itself. It’s delicious any way you slice it.)

Ingredients:

● ½ cup pumpkin seeds

● 2½ cup oats, gluten free if necessary

● 1 Tbsp cinnamon

● 1 tsp ground nutmeg

● ½ tsp ground ginger

● 1 tsp baking powder

● ½ tsp sea salt

● 1 cup pumpkin puree

● 1 cup unsweetened almond milk (your favorite milk will work here)

● ⅓ cup maple syrup

● 2 eggs

● 1 tsp vanilla extract

● 1 banana, sliced

●

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Toast the pumpkin seeds on a rimmed baking sheet for about 5 minutes, or until fragrant. Remove from the oven and set aside.

3. Put a small amount of coconut oil onto a paper towel and rub it along the bottom and sides of a square glass baking dish.

4. In a large bowl, combine the oats, pumpkin seeds, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, baking powder, and sea salt.

5. In a separate bowl, combine the pumpkin puree, almond milk, maple syrup, egg, and vanilla extract.

6. Pour the wet mixture over the oatmeal mixture and stir until combined.

7. Place the banana slices along the bottom of the baking dish.

8. Pour the oatmeal mixture over the berries.

9. Bake 40-45 minutes, or until golden brown.

10. Serve warm or allow to cool thoroughly before storing for use later in the week.

Other things you can do with your leftover can of pumpkin?

● Place 2 Tablespoons of pumpkin in each section of an ice cube tray, place in the freezer to freeze, then pop the pumpkin cubes out of the tray and store in a zipper bag or container in the freezer. 1 cube will be 2 Tbsp, so 4 cubes will be 1 cup.

○ Blend the cubes into smoothies

○ Toss a few cubes into a stew or a chili (no one will know!)

○ Mix the leftover oats into yogurt or oatmeal.

○ The options are endless.

To learn more, visit:

http://www.trebleinthekitchen.com/

Instagram @trebleinthekchn

Twitter @trebleinthekchn

Facebook Treble in the Kitchen

Pinterest Treble in the Kitchen