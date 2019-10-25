Indy Style shares laughs with comedian Aries Spears

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Since Chicago native Aries Spears was 14 years old, he has been a force to be reckoned with in the comedy scene throughout America.

His quick wit, charisma and ferociously aggressive style of comedy have earned him critical acclaim, high accolades, and above all, a busy schedule.

From being a regular on Fox’s “Mad TV”, starring in feature films, appearing on a number of national talk shows, and continually touring the country with his stand-up, Aries’s talents are lauded and appreciated throughout the entertainment industry.

See him this weekend at Helium Comedy downtown.

You can also check out his podcast here.