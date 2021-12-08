Indy Style

Indy woman goes viral for food-shaped soaps

These soaps look delicious enough to eat, yet beautiful enough that you want to keep them for decorations!

Precious Norris, owner of Jewel Essentials Soaps & Beyond, joined us today to share how her creations have gone viral since starting her business during the pandemic.

She started making soap out of boredom during the COVID-19 lockdown, and then at one point decided to get more creative with it.

“I figured that I could make products for my son’s super sensitive skin because none of the store-bought products we tried worked for him,” Norris said.

She describes her products as, “unique and eclectic.” “I love that I can put bits of myself and my culture into my soaps,” Norris said.

Norris has gone viral on social media multiple times since beginning her business.

“The first time I went viral I was shocked! A few days before, I had just made a vow to myself that I would start showing up for my business 100%. As soon as I made that vow, things started shifting in my business. Since then, I’ve gained almost 30,000 followers on Instagram. I’ve consistently reached over 1,000,000 accounts weekly and get over 100 orders a week.”

She says her most popular food soaps are her Chicken & Waffles and Jumbo Cinnamon Roll creations.

People mistake them for real food all the time, and she loves it!

“That just lets me know that I’m good at my job. My family doesn’t trust me now so I’m not allowed to bring any dishes to our family dinners anymore,” Norris said.

She says these soaps aren’t the easiest to make, but she’s mastered the process.

“The hardest part is getting the coloring and textures right. I do a lot of painting and stippling. I also have to study and research the actual foods to get them just right,” Norris said.

You not only make the food-shaped soaps, but you also have other skincare products as well?

Norris also has other skincare products that she says are popular as well. This includes her Rose Glow facial oil and Turmeric Blemish Bar.

For more information visit:

jewelessentialsllc.com

Instagram: @jewel.essentials

Facebook: Jewel Essentials