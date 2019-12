Each year, online debates rage back and forth as to the wisdom of giving a pet as a gift during the holidays. While this might be a treasured memory or even a desired fantasy, remember that you must know whether or not the gift recipient is ready and willing to take care of their new family member.

Thomas F. Dock, Director of Communications/Public Information Office, Noah’s Animal Hospitals, shares what we should be asking ourselves BEFORE putting "a big red bow on a new pet."