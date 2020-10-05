Instagram worthy places to take photos in Indiana

With over 1 billion monthly active users, Instagram is one of the most popular social networks worldwide. Angel Starks, lifestyle influencer, joined us today to share some great local places to snap the perfect shot!

If you use Instagram, you know it can get tough trying to find interesting places to take great photos to keep your followers engaged. Here are some of my favorite Instagram worthy photo locations that are free, safe and beautiful.

Connor Prairie is an outdoor history museum and a unique historic place that inspires curiosity. I was curious to see if I could create a country Southern feel. Connor Prairie offers 1,000 acres of wooden land. I’m a member of Connor Prairie but, decided to create my photo of the day right outside the grounds of Connor Prairie for the “girls out in nature” type of feel.

Each year, the Center of Performing Arts features top artists from around the world in genres including: pop, rock, country, classical, jazz, comedy and the Great American Songbook.

The facilities include the Palladium, a state-of-the-art 1,600 seat concert hall.

I was attracted to the grounds of The Palladium because of the immaculate gardens, sculptures, and beautiful architecture of the buildings. It didn’t hurt that the security there was very nice giving me a tour of perfect spots to grab my photo of the day. I was going for an elegant, high quality photo.

In the Village of WestClay, it’s the smallest touches that make the biggest difference. Conveniently located in Carmel, Indiana, the Village of WestClay is a neighborhood community with charming streets-capes and beautifully maintained green spaces, thriving businesses and restaurants and a variety of historically inspired architecture.

I was introduced to The Village of Westclay when my stylist moved her salon to a new location in Westclay. Check out Christina Ann Hair Boutique if you’re in the area.

I was feeling very chic on this day and was out to get some photos that would give me a clean, refreshing look. I couldn’t decide between grabbing a bite at one of the quaint restaurants and doing a foodie shot or posing by one of the waterfalls.

Barn house and tree (Noblesville, IN)

Again, I love nature photos and spaces that have a Southern feel and scenery. I was scouting out a location for my photo of the day when I came across this old barn and a huge tree.

I picked this old ragged looking barn to pose in front of because I love looking at photos of me as a child in sundresses in front of our old barn. I think I pulled off a sweet soft less is more photo. The bare feet really tells the story I’m my opinion. Don’t be afraid to drive around and find a location that you can share with your followers on Instagram. Make sure you’re not trust passing. I got permission before I started snapping away.

