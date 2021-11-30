Indy Style

Interactive toys perfect for all kids, especially those with special needs

by: Tierra Carpenter
Melissa & Doug 18 Piece Wooden Take-Along Tabletop Town

Age Range: 3+

Price Point: $23.99 – $37.99

Purchase Location: Amazon, Target, Kohl’s, Walmart

Melissa & Doug Food Groups – 21 Wooden Pieces

and 4 Crates

Age Range: 2+

Price Point: $14.27 – $23.79

Purchase Location: Target, Walmart, Amazon, Macy’s

Lite – Brite Classic

Age Range: 4+

Price Point: $12.12 – $19.99

Purchase Location: Amazon, Kohl’s, Walmart, Target

gofindit

Age Range: 3+

Price Point: $12.50

Purchase Location: Amazon

Squigz Glow in The Dark Suction Toy

Age Range: 3+

Price Point: $31.99

Purchase Location: Amazon, Walmart

Melissa & Doug Children’s Book – Poke-a-Dot: An Alphabet Eye Spy

Age Range: 3+

Price Point: $9.99

Purchase Location: Amazon, Macy’s

