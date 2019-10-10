Island paradise is welcoming visitors and rebuilding after Hurricane Dorian

It’s been one month since we were all stunned by the incredible damage Hurricane Dorian wreaked across Grand Bahama Island and the Abacos, two of the most northern islands in the Bahamas.

Estimates are that Hurrican Dorian caused as much as $3 billion in damage and took more than 60 lives.

Today we join the honorable Dionisio D’Aguilar, Minister of Tourism and Aviation for the islands of the Bahamas.

The public may not realize that while two islands in the northern part of the country suffered unspeakable devastation, other parts of this Caribbean paradise are open for business.

To learn more, visit www.bahamas.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE BAHAMAS MINISTRY OF TOURISM