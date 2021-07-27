Indy Style

Italian Street Festival returns to Indy with more than 25 Italian dishes

You can get a taste of more than 25 different Italian meats, pastas, salads and desserts this weekend at the Holy Rosary Italian Street Festival. Lisa Meister, kitchen team lead of the Holy Rosary Italian Street Festival Committee, joined us today to show how some of the festival favorites are made. She says they’re also looking for volunteers. Here’s more from their team:

Holy Rosary Catholic Church is pleased to announce the ethnic event of the summer, Friday, August 13th and Saturday, August 14th from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the historic Catholic Church, 520 Stevens Street and surrounding Lacy Park.

During the event, the area will transform into an outdoor Italian festival and celebration. The annual summer event is free and a treat for the senses.

“Every year, we are thrilled to invite the community to this exciting event that brings together the best in local entertainment, fantastic food and cultural fun,” said Holy Rosary Father C. Ryan McCarthy. “During the Italian Street Festival, everyone is invited to experience our Italian traditions. While we are sad to be missing our traditional second weekend of June dates, in the best interest of a safe and successful event the move to August was our most prudent choice, and with dedication, perseverance and togetherness we will soon be wrapping up our most successful Festival event.”



New to the festival is a second stage of exceptional, music, including regional acts from Nashville, Detroit and St Louis. Local favorite and headliner, the Woomblies, will entertain Festival crowds Friday evening. Saturday’s line-up includes Heartstone Crossing and the School of Rock House Band and begins at 5:00 p.m. Fans of Caruso and Frank Sinatra will also be entertained as classic Italian music favorites are played over the Festival public address system.

The Italian Street Festival features over 25 different Italian meats, pastas, salads and desserts. There is dancing, carnival rides and games for everyone. Twenty-five food stands in a festive, ethnic setting are decorated with strands of lights, Italian music. An old-world style procession and Saturday evening Mass add to the ambiance. There is free parking in the Eli Lilly lots on East and New Jersey Streets.

On Friday and Saturday afternoon of the festival, the Italian Heritage Society of Indiana will host Bocce demonstrations. All are welcome to play bocce at the courts in Lacy Park, or learn how to play the historic Italian game. The Lacy Park Bocce Courts are located at McCarty and Greer Street at the south end of the Church.

Additionally, there is a 7:00pm mass on Saturday, August 14th at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Before Mass at 6:45 p.m., a colorful, Italian religious procession, with a Blessed Virgin statue, along with priests, servers and members of the Knights of Columbus and the Italian Heritage Society will move through the middle of the food booths.

The Italian Street Festival organizers, Holy Rosary Catholic Church along with the City of Indianapolis and the Indianapolis Italian American community endeavor to create a fun, family-friendly environment where one can experience Italian American culture by providing the best in Italian cuisine, entertainment, Italian goods and service. Proceeds from the annual Festival support the Church Operation Fund.

