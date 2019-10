INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jake Troth’s recently released debut album IT IS AS IF is out now on Atlantic Records. The album is co-produced by Grammy Award winner Dave Cobb, with additional production from Jake Troth and recorded at Nashville’s famed RCA Studio A.

Jake is a Multi-Platinum Songwriter, Artist, and Producer who has drawn acclaim for his collaborations with artists such as Lizzo, Kehlani, Sia, Big Boi, and many more. CLICK HERE to visit his website.