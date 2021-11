Indy Style

Jason Michael Thomas prepares White Pumpkin Puree, seasoned pumpkin seeds

This dish will have you saying, “I can’t believe it’s not mashed potatoes!”

Jason Michael Thomas of Urban AG Indy joined us today with a super-healthy keto-friendly alternative to mashed potatoes made with white pumpkin puree!

He also made seasoned pumpkin seeds which he says are a delicious snack or crunchy topping for dishes.







For more information visit:

jasonmichaelthomas.myshopify.com

facebook.com/urbanAGindy

instagram.com/urbanagindy