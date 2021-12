Indy Style

Joe ‘Mr. D’ Dombrowski brings laughs to ‘Indy Style’ ahead of sold-out Helium Comedy Club show

Joe “Mr. D” Dombrowski is a comedian and kindergarten teacher best known for his viral social content where he humorously captures the chaos of elementary school.

You’ll probably recognize Joe for his Spelling Bee prank video, which captured the hearts of 20-million people overnight.