Joey Chestnut shares new line of condiments Video

He recently won his 11th title at Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest with a new record of 74 hot dogs, so it seems appropriate Joey Chestnut would release his own line of condiments to accompany all of those hot dogs!

With his love for hot dogs also came disdain for overly sweet ketchups and bright, vinegary mustards that mask the flavor of a good hot dog, instead of complementing it. Joey tried and tested hundreds of different mustards and sauces to come up with these three initial flavors that were created specifically for hot dogs, brats and sausages: Deli Style Picnic Mustard, Classic Boardwalk Coney Sauce, and Spicy Brown Firecracker Mustard.

Through competitive eating, Joey was introduced to a manufacturer and the St. Elmo Foods team. Over the course of almost two years, they've developed recipes and flavors that he's extremely proud of.

You can purchase Joey Chestnut Select condiments locally at Target Fresh Time, and Market District.

