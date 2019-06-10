Join in the fun this weekend at the annual Chalk Art Festival Video

What can YOU draw with chalk?



Hamilton Town Center's Chalk Art Festival is back by popular demand. On Saturday, June 15, local artists will line the shopping center's streets with chalk art masterpieces and compete for prizes in both amateur and professional categories.

Outside the WISH-TV studios with us are Megan Earnest, Hamilton Town Center Mall Manager, Artist and 2015 and 2016 Professional Category Winner and 2017 First Runner-Up Christina Blanton, along with Ellen Vander Missen, 2014 runner-up and teacher in Noblesville.

• The Hamilton Town Center Chalk Art Festival opens up to the public at 1 p.m. on June 15

• Hamilton Town Center Chalk Art Festival attendees will vote on their favorite works of art while enjoying visiting the vendor booths along the streets. The festival will also feature live music, face painting, balloon animals and more.

• Artists and vendors interested in additional registration information can contact the Hamilton Town Center office.

What's the Chalk Art Fest?

On Saturday, June 15, local artists will line the shopping center's streets with chalk art masterpieces and compete for prizes in both amateur and professional categories. Each artist can design one parking space and it is free to compete. Event attendees will determine the top three winners in each category by a voting ballot.

When is it?

Artists can begin their work at 8 a.m., and the event will open up to attendees at 1 p.m. to begin casting their votes. There will be music, food and entertainment in addition to the chalk masterpieces to enjoy.

How do you win?

Event attendees will vote on their favorite designs while at Hamilton Town Center on June 15

What do winners receive?

There will be both professional and amateur category competitors, and winners receive an American Express Simon gift card.

What else will there be to do at the festival other than admire the artwork?

There will be giveaways, face painting and balloon animals, live music and much more!

Anything else?

Anyone interested in more information can visit the Hamilton Town Center Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HamiltonTownCtr, follow the shopping center on Twitter @ShopHamiltonTC, or visit the Hamilton Town Center website www.shophamiltontowncenter.com.