Jolene Ketzenberger makes North African Chicken with Couscous and Penne with Sausage, Eggplant & Feta

We’re taking it back to Jolene Ketzenberger of Eat Drink Indy and The Signature Table’s newspaper days today! In case you don’t remember, she used to write a column called “Five in a Fix” fifteen years ago. In honor of that, today she made two of her highly-rated recipes, North African Chicken and Couscous and Penne with Sausage, Eggplant & Feta.

Penne with Sausage, Eggplant & Feta (Serves 4)

Ingredients

4 1/2 cups cubed, peeled eggplant (about 1 pound)

1/2 pound bulk pork breakfast sausage

4 garlic cloves., minced

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 14.5-ounce can diced tomatoes, undrained

6 cups hot, cooked penne (about 10 ounces uncooked)

1/2 cup (2 ounces) crumbled feta cheese

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

Cook eggplant, sausage and garlic in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat for 5 minutes or until sausage is browned and eggplant is tender. Add tomato paste, oregano, pepper and tomatoes; cook over medium heat 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Place pasta in large bowl. Add tomato mixture, cheese and parsley; toss well.

Adapted from Cooking Light Cook’s Essential Recipe Collection

North African Chicken & Couscous (Serves 6)

Ingredients:

2 cups water

1 1/2 cups uncooked couscous

1/2 cup golden raisins

1/2 cup thawed orange juice concentrate, undiluted

1/2 cup lemon juice

2 tablespoons water

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

3 cups cooked boneless chicken breast, cubed

2 cups chopped, peeled cucumber

1 cup chopped red bell pepper

1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions

1/2 cup chopped parsley

Directions:

Bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan, and gradually stir in couscous and raisins. Remove from heat; cover and let stand 5 minutes. Fluff with fork.

Combine orange juice and next six ingredients; stir well with whisk.

Combine couscous mixture, juice mixture, chicken and next four ingredients. Toss well and serve warm.

Adapted from Cooking Light Cook’s Essential Recipe Collection

