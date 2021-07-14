Jolene Ketzenberger makes North African Chicken with Couscous and Penne with Sausage, Eggplant & Feta

We’re taking it back to Jolene Ketzenberger of Eat Drink Indy and The Signature Table’s newspaper days today! In case you don’t remember, she used to write a column called “Five in a Fix” fifteen years ago. In honor of that, today she made two of her highly-rated recipes, North African Chicken and Couscous and Penne with Sausage, Eggplant & Feta.
Penne with Sausage, Eggplant & Feta (Serves 4)
Ingredients
- 4 1/2 cups cubed, peeled eggplant (about 1 pound)
- 1/2 pound bulk pork breakfast sausage
- 4 garlic cloves., minced
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 14.5-ounce can diced tomatoes, undrained
- 6 cups hot, cooked penne (about 10 ounces uncooked)
- 1/2 cup (2 ounces) crumbled feta cheese
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
Directions:
- Cook eggplant, sausage and garlic in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat for 5 minutes or until sausage is browned and eggplant is tender. Add tomato paste, oregano, pepper and tomatoes; cook over medium heat 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Place pasta in large bowl. Add tomato mixture, cheese and parsley; toss well.
Adapted from Cooking Light Cook’s Essential Recipe Collection
North African Chicken & Couscous (Serves 6)
Ingredients:
- 2 cups water
- 1 1/2 cups uncooked couscous
- 1/2 cup golden raisins
- 1/2 cup thawed orange juice concentrate, undiluted
- 1/2 cup lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons water
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 3 cups cooked boneless chicken breast, cubed
- 2 cups chopped, peeled cucumber
- 1 cup chopped red bell pepper
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions
- 1/2 cup chopped parsley
Directions:
- Bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan, and gradually stir in couscous and raisins. Remove from heat; cover and let stand 5 minutes. Fluff with fork.
- Combine orange juice and next six ingredients; stir well with whisk.
- Combine couscous mixture, juice mixture, chicken and next four ingredients. Toss well and serve warm.
Adapted from Cooking Light Cook’s Essential Recipe Collection
