Jolene Ketzenberger shares Street Corn Salad recipe perfect for summer cookouts

This recipe is perfect for cookouts and much easier than trying to serve corn on the cob on paper plates!

Jolene Ketzenberger of Eat Drink Indy and The Signature Table makes easy corn salad, inspired by the flavors of Mexican street corn.

Fresh corn on the cob is in grocery stores now, so go grab yours!

Street Corn Salad (Serves 4-6)

Ingredients:

3 cups corn (canned or cut from roasted cobs)

6 slices cooked bacon

1 tablespoon cilantro or parsley

1 jalapeño, minced

1/3 cup mayonnaise, or more to taste

Juice of 2 limes

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Cotilla cheese, optional, for garnish

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except cotilla cheese. Stir until ingredients are completely mixed and coated in dressing. Garnish with additional cilantro or parsley, if desired, and cotilla cheese.

For more from Jolene visit, TheSignatureTable.com and EatDrinkIndy.com.