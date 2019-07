“We’re not crying… YOU’RE crying.”

Grab a box of tissues as you listen to this sweet song that Anderson, Indiana native Jon McLaughlin wrote for his youngest daughter.

It’s called, “Still My Girl,” and is from his most recent album; Angst & Grace.

Jon is looking forward to performing at Dine On The Causeway on August 17th.



To learn more, visit JonMCL.com and on all social media platforms @“jonmclaughlin.”