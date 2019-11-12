Jurassic World comes to life in immersive journey

See dinosaurs COME TO LIFE during the Jurassic World Live Tour!

John Palmeri, Paleoveterinarian, Jurassic World Live Tour, introduces us to Olive, a 2-year old Stegosaurus, and shares how you can bring your entire family to this one-of-a-kind production.



About the show:

· Become immersed in Jurassic World with an unpredictable and thrilling live experience as new and fan-favorite, life-sized dinosaurs come to your hometown in Jurassic World Live Tour.

· Jurassic World Live Tour brings the wonder of Isla Nublar to generations of fans with an original, authentic show the whole family can sink their teeth into.

Making of:

· With innovation at the forefront, each Jurassic World Live Tour dinosaur is custom-built with scientific precision and Hollywood studio quality. Modern technology, pulse-pounding stunts and captivating scenery brings the iconic creatures to life – making family memories that will last another 65 million years.

Credibility:

· The creative forces behind Jurassic World Live Tour, Feld Entertainment and Universal Pictures, spared no detail in bringing Jurassic World to life by creating an edge-of-your-seat, larger-than-life, immersive journey.

Olive is a 2-year old Stegosaurus visiting cities around the country to build excitement and awareness of Jurassic World Live Tour.

She is one of over 20 dinosaurs, of 7 different species featured in the show. The other species include Troodon, Velociraptor, Triceratops, Tyrannosaurs Rex, Pteranodon, and Indominus Rex.

Jurassic World Live Tour features a unique story that falls between Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The show introduces a brand new dinosaur character, Jeanie the Troodon, along with fan favorites Blue the Velociraptor and the 40’ long Tyrannosaurs Rex.

In addition to the dinosaurs, are incredible stunts, special effects, and iconic elements from the Jurassic World franchise including the only real life Gyrosphere (in the movies they were created via CGI).

A fantastic event for families, Jurassic World Live Tour taps into the nostalgia of the Jurassic World franchise engaging all generations of fans!

