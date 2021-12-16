Indy Style

Just Judy’s: A restaurant where everyone knows your name

Indy’s Style’s George Mallet joined us live today from Just Judy’s, a local restaurant and old favorite of Randy Ollis and a new favorite to him.

Just Judy’s is a tiny and bustling breakfast and lunch joint where you can cure your hunger with things like biscuits and gravy or one of their huge breakfast or lunch platters.

“It kind of feels like ‘Cheers.’ You want to go to a place where everyone knows your name, and that’s pretty much Judy’s,” said Trevor St. Aubin, regular Just Judy’s customer.

Just Judy’s is located at 5018 East 62nd Street Indianapolis, IN.