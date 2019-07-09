Kick off the Indy Crit weekend with a free yoga class

Free yoga? Yes, please!

Lukas Schooler, Yoga Teacher, The Hot Room, and Jay Abbott, Yoga Teacher and Cyclist, The Hot Room, help us “stretch” our way to the big event!

The Hot Room is proud to sponsor the Mass Ave and Indy Crit bike races this weekend!

Join them for FREE outdoor yoga classes this Friday and Saturday and help kick off one of the biggest cycling events in the Midwest!

Bring your mat or borrow one of theirs!

Friday, July 12th

3:30p – 4:00p

400 block of Mass Ave (in front of Chatterbox)

Saturday, July 13

1pm, 1:30pm, 2pm, mats provided

Kids & Family Yoga

Lawn of the on the lawn of the Birch Bayh Federal Building

The benefits of yoga for bikers, athletes…

–Cyclists struggle with excess tension in shoulders back and hips.

–The repetitive nature of cycling biomechanics and the cycling posture itself create physical imbalances that cyclists must try to counteract.

–From power to endurance, athletes at all levels are incorporating yoga to gain an edge over the competition, and prevent injury.

–Cyclists spend most of their time bent forward over the handlebars, which leads to tight hip flexors and low back stiffness.

To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/thehotroomindy.

