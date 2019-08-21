Kick off Your Football Parties With These Low-Carb Tailgate Dishes

Kick your tailgate party up a notch on the nutrition scale with help from Michelle Dudash, RDN, Registered Dietitian, Chef and Author of Clean Eating for Busy Families.

In our kitchen today, she makes us Fresh Spinach Artichoke Dip and a Rose Spritzer and a Low-Carb Pizza!

Fresh Spinach Artichoke Dip

Give your spinach dip a fresh upgrade by using fresh baby spinach and red bell pepper. Be sure to sauté it first to release and evaporate the water. Lighten up the creamy ingredients.

Use light cream cheese or almond-milk-based cream cheese to save a lot in saturated fat and calories.

Serve with whole-grain crackers and tortilla chips, and vegetable for low-carb dippers, like red bell pepper strips, celery sticks, and romaine hearts.

Rosé Spritzer with Orange Juice

Lighten up your cocktail with rosé wine, sparkling water, and a splash of orange juice. Refreshing in the hot weather.

FRESH SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP with RED BELL PEPPER

By Michelle Dudash, RDN, author of Clean Eating for Busy Families, revised & expanded

Even my Wisconsin “cheese-head” Uncle Jeff asked me for this recipe after he tasted

it, so you know it’s got to be good! One of my best friends, Kimberly, called this dish

“dreamy” and enjoyed using fresh spinach instead of squeezing the frozen stuff.

2 teaspoons (10 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup (160 g) finely chopped onion

1 diced red bell pepper (about 1 cup, or 150 g)

1 teaspoon (3 g) minced garlic

12 cups (360 g) fresh baby spinach, chopped

1 (8-ounce, or 225 g) package light or almond-milk cream cheese

1/2 cup (115 g) avocado oil mayonnaise

3/4 cup (75 g) + 2 tablespoons (10 g) grated Parmesan cheese, divided

1 (14-ounce, or 390 g) can artichoke hearts, drained, roughly chopped

1/2 cup (57 g) shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1/4 cup (15 g) chopped Italian flat-leaf parsley

1 tablespoon (15 ml) lemon juice

1 teaspoon (5 ml) hot sauce

1/4 teaspoon salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 scallion, thinly sliced (2 tablespoons, or 12 g)

Whole-grain crackers or tortilla chips, vegetable sticks

Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C, or gas mark 4). Heat a large pot over medium heat and add oil. Add onion, red pepper, and garlic, and cook until transparent, about 7 minutes. Stir in spinach and cook for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in cream cheese until melted. Add mayonnaise, 3/4 cup (75 g) of Parmesan cheese, artichokes, Monterey Jack cheese, parsley, lemon juice, hot sauce, salt, and pepper. Transfer to a 11/2-quart (1.4 L) casserole dish and sprinkle with remaining 2 tablespoons (10 g) of Parmesan cheese. Bake until bubbly around the edges and golden on top, about 35 minutes. Sprinkle with scallions and serve warm with dippers.

TOTAL PREP AND COOK TIME: 65 MINUTES • YIELD: 20 SERVINGS, 1/4 CUP (APPROX. 78 G) EACH

PER SERVING: 91 CALORIES; 6 G TOTAL FAT; 3 G SATURATED FAT; 4 G PROTEIN; 5 G CARBOHYDRATE; 2 G DIETARY FIBER; 14 MG CHOLESTEROL.

Low-Carb Pizza

If you’re looking for pizza for your football party with a gluten-free or low-carb pizza crust, Michelle has the recipe for you! Made with almond flour, it’s just plain delicious.

Make the grain-free crust with almond flour, flaxseed, and seasonings. Get creative with zesty salsa instead of pizza sauce.

Be sure to drain the excess liquid first. Make your toppings healthier with shredded vegetables and uncured meat.

Mix shredded carrots and zucchini in with the cheese. Use seasoned ground turkey in place of sausage or pepperoni.

Only 6 grams net carbs per 2-slice serving, plus 8 grams fiber. 21 grams protein.

To learn more, visit www.dishwithdudash.com.