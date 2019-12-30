Kicking off 2020 with Pantone’s Color of the Year

Add some color into your life this new year with the shade everyone is talking about!

Pantone 19-4052 Classic Blue

How is the Color of Year Determined?

Experts look at trends in all facets of daily life, such as the entertainment industry, emerging artists, fashion, technology and more.

Why was this Color Selected This Year?

A timeless and enduring blue hue, PANTONE Classic Blue is elegant in its simplicity. Suggestive of the sky at dusk, the reassuring qualities of the thought-provoking highlight our desire for a dependable and stable foundation on which to build as we cross the threshold into a new era.

Imprinted in our psyches as a restful color, PANTONE Classic Blue brings a sense of peace and tranquility to the human spirit, offering refuge. Aiding concentration and bringing laser like clarity, Classic Blue re-centers our thoughts. A reflective blue tone, Classic Blue fosters resilience.

What does this mean for you?

Typically this color is utilized by brands, designers and other consumer-focused companies in their latest batch of products.

We consider Classic Blue, a hometown favorite, as it is reminiscent of our beloved Indianapolis Colts Football team!

It is a beautiful hue, and used in varying opacities or paired with accent colors allow it to be useful over many applications.

