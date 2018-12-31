Kicking off the New Year with healthy recipe ideas! Video

Eat healthier. Eat fresh. And feel BETTER in 2019.

In our kitchen today, we chat with Chef Daniel Orr and Dr. Kelly Jo Baute about their approach to battling the ongoing challenges of weight gain and also strength, due to medical illness.

Here's more about them and their personal journeys:

Chef Daniel Orr – Farm Bloomington Restaurant, Earth Eats

Chef – (Johnson & Wales) France, New York, Anguilla, Bloomington

30 years as chef

Started these recipes as a way to use fresh foods and alternative proteins to eat healthier and battle the ongoing challenges of weight gain. Also, rehabbing from a ski injury that limited his ability to exercise.

Dr. Kelly Jo Baute – A Splendid Earth Wellness (wellness and ergonomics company)

PhD in kinesiology and biological anthropology

25 years in wellness

Started writing a wellness book after battling breast cancer (diagnosed at 41, first mammogram). Dr. K had chemotherapies, and ~10 surgeries/procedures in 5 years and struggled to get strength and mobility back after botched reconstruction.

The Wellness Lifestyle is a fusion of a health and cookbook. The book addresses 8 dimensions of wellness: nutritional, social, occupational, intellectual, physical, emotional, spiritual and environmental. The book provides education as well as tips to improve each dimension. Chef D and Dr. K collaborated on this book as a way to deliver important information about your overall health in an easy to follow and step-by-step guide.

This is a great light fizzy drink that you can vary with ingredients, seasons, and your own inspiration. Add some mint, verbena or rosemary springs. Change up the berries with peaches or agave for honey or maple syrup. Honey does harden when chilled, so mix it with the citrus juice before adding the ice and chilled soda water.Makes 2 healthy glasses2 T Agave8-10 RaspberriesJuice of 2 key limes, plus wedges for garnish16 oz of Club SodaIce

Choose two nice tall glasses and place one tablespoon agave, 3-4 raspberries and the juice of 1 key lime in each. Muddle the fruit and citrus lightly and fill glass with ice. Top with soda water and garnish with a couple more raspberries and lime wedges.

Cauliflower “Popcorn” (page 164)

Makes 4 healthy servings



1head Cauliflower – washed and cut into small ‘popcorn-like’ kernals.

1T Extra-virgin olive oil

2T Nutritional yeast

1/4tsp Ground turmeric

Juice and zest of ½ lemon

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Place olive oil, turmeric, lemon juice and zest, and yeast in medium size bowl, mix to combine. Add cauliflower “popcorn” and toss well. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed. Serve in bowls and sprinkle with a little more nutritional yeast.

Plan your movement for 2019… setting SMART Goals (page 66)

Learn more at www.mytendwell.com and Wellness Life LLC on Facebook.