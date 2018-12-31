Indy Style

Kicking off the New Year with healthy recipe ideas!

Posted: Dec 31, 2018 11:34 AM EST

Updated: Dec 31, 2018 11:34 AM EST

Kicking off the New Year with healthy recipe ideas!

Eat healthier. Eat fresh. And feel BETTER in 2019.

In our kitchen today, we chat with Chef Daniel Orr and Dr. Kelly Jo Baute about their approach to battling the ongoing challenges of weight gain and also strength, due to medical illness.

Here's more about them and their personal journeys: 

Chef Daniel Orr – Farm Bloomington Restaurant, Earth Eats 
    Chef – (Johnson & Wales) France, New York, Anguilla, Bloomington
    30 years as chef
    Started these recipes as a way to use fresh foods and alternative proteins to eat healthier and battle the ongoing challenges of weight gain. Also, rehabbing from a ski injury that limited his ability to exercise.
Dr. Kelly Jo Baute – A Splendid Earth Wellness (wellness and ergonomics company)
    PhD in kinesiology and biological anthropology
    25 years in wellness
    Started writing a wellness book after battling breast cancer (diagnosed at 41, first mammogram). Dr. K had chemotherapies, and ~10 surgeries/procedures in 5 years and struggled to get strength and mobility back after botched reconstruction. 

The Wellness Lifestyle is a fusion of a health and cookbook. The book addresses 8 dimensions of wellness: nutritional, social, occupational, intellectual, physical, emotional, spiritual and environmental. The book provides education as well as tips to improve each dimension. Chef D and Dr. K collaborated on this book as a way to deliver important information about your overall health in an easy to follow and step-by-step guide.

Agave Aperitif with raspberry and key lime (page 172)
This is a great light fizzy drink that you can vary with ingredients, seasons, and your own inspiration. Add some mint, verbena or rosemary springs. Change up the berries with peaches or agave for honey or maple syrup. Honey does harden when chilled, so mix it with the citrus juice before adding the ice and chilled soda water. 
Makes 2 healthy glasses
2 T Agave
8-10 Raspberries
Juice of 2 key limes, plus wedges for garnish
16 oz of Club Soda
Ice

Choose two nice tall glasses and place one tablespoon agave, 3-4 raspberries and the juice of 1 key lime in each. Muddle the fruit and citrus lightly and fill glass with ice. Top with soda water and garnish with a couple more raspberries and lime wedges. 

Cauliflower “Popcorn” (page 164)

    Makes 4 healthy servings
    
    1head        Cauliflower – washed and cut into small ‘popcorn-like’ kernals.
    1T        Extra-virgin olive oil
    2T        Nutritional yeast
    1/4tsp        Ground turmeric
    Juice and zest of ½ lemon
    Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

    Place olive oil, turmeric, lemon juice and zest, and yeast in medium size bowl, mix to combine. Add cauliflower “popcorn” and toss well. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed. Serve in bowls and sprinkle with a little more nutritional yeast.

Plan your movement for 2019… setting SMART Goals (page 66)

Learn more at www.mytendwell.com and Wellness Life LLC on Facebook.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Indy Style Featured Guests: