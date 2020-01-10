Home/Indy Style/Indy Style Recipes/Kid-friendly & healthy snacking options

Indy Style Recipes

Kid-friendly & healthy snacking options

Kid-friendly, healthy snacking Options

Share

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted:

It’s never a bad idea to get your kids eating healthy at a young age. That’s why Lori Taylor, The Produce Mom showed us some great healthy snacking options and how you can get your kids involved in the kitchen.

Tearless Onions – perfect for kid-friendly recipes

Recipe 1: Foil Packets for the Oven – 

Recipe 2: Strawberry & Carmelized Onion Pizza – 

Kid-friendly, healthy snacking Options

Share

Healthy Snacking with Pears

Recipe 1: Pear Hummus

Recipe 2: Pear Kabobs With Strawberry Dipping Sauce

Recipe 3: Baked Pear Trail Mix

www.theproducemoms.com

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE INDY STYLE RECIPES STORIES

County officials in Mississippi asked for money to fix a dam and now it’s about to fail

by: Jamiel Lynch and Steve Almasy, CNNJamiel Lynch and Steve Almasy, CNN /

I

“There is a high probability of failure,” the National Weather Service office in Jackson said.
Read the Full Article

WNBA’s 8-year labor deal to hike average salary to $130,000

by: DOUG FEINBERG, AP Basketball WriterDOUG FEINBERG, AP Basketball Writer /

I

The deal was overwhelmingly approved by players and must still be ratified by owners.
Read the Full Article

Sam Springsteen — Bruce’s son — is now a firefighter in New Jersey

by: David Williams, CNNDavid Williams, CNN /

I

The 26-year-old graduated from the Monmouth County Fire Academy in 2014.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

County officials in Mississippi asked for money to fix a dam and now it’s about to fail

News /

WNBA’s 8-year labor deal to hike average salary to $130,000

News /

Sam Springsteen — Bruce’s son — is now a firefighter in New Jersey

News /

17 children injured after a plane dumped jet fuel over their elementary school playground near Los Angeles

News /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.