Pampering. Fun. Beauty. Fashion. Princess Tea Parties. Man Caves… and SO MUCH MORE! It’s an event TRULY geared towards the entire family!

Jenn Kampmeier-Aaron, Vino Mobile Bar Founder, tells us more about Ladies’ (& Gentlemen’s) Day Out!

LINK TO EVENT: https://www.facebook.com/events/953681838150966/

Come join us at The Grand Park Event Center (19000 Grand Park Blvd Westfield IN 46074) on October 19, 2019 from 10am to 5 pm.

Ladies, we have hundreds of local business owners that will be sharing their products and services with you. Enjoy a day of pampering, fun, beauty, fashion, health and so much more.

We will have entertainment for the kiddos as well.

Frozen Trio: Anna, Elsa and Kristoff will be interacting with the children, taking pictures and signing autographs.

Superheroes to make masks and Princesses to make crowns with the children.

Princess Tea Party: Ten lucky winners will have the opportunity to attend this very fun afternoon party. Details will be shared via our FB page.

Fall Costume Contest: Dress the kiddos in their favorite costume attire for the parade through the vendor booths to receive treats so don’t forget your treat bag. Winners will be chosen at 4:30pm. Please arrive by 4:00pm.

Guys, we have not forgotten about you. We have created ‘The Man Cave’ for you to hangout in. Play corn hole and other interactive games while the ladies are shopping.

Our Stage Entertainment will be Emceed by Two Mom’s and A Wine Truck, Jenn and Katie. These two ladies will ensure that everyone has a great time.

Trent Shelton, who is a former NFL player and motivational speaker will be joining us for meet and greets from 11 am to 1 pm. He is president of a Christian non-profit organization Rehab Time.

We have chosen to partner with Riley Children’s Foundation. We will offer an opportunity for you to donate via our silent auction items. We will have over $5000.00 in local community businesses that have chosen to support this cause.

We encourage you to pre-purchase your tickets online for $3.00.Day of event tickets will be $5.00. Kids 12 and under FREE. Parking is FREE as well.

EVERYONE IS WELCOME ❤️

WHEN: Saturday, October 10, 2019

TIME: 10:00am to 5:00pm

LOCATION: Grand Park, Westfield

Sophie Blue Baby – Handmade Children’s Items

Cream & Concrete – Home Décor

Only by HIS Design – Custom Jewelry & Signs

SweattBoxx Wellness Center – Gym & Fitness Facility

Krazy Kitten Krafts – Felt puzzles, highchair banners, balloon banners and more

Caroline’s Boutique – Women’s clothing boutique

Marsha’s Specialty Desserts & Tierney’s Catering Desserts and Catering

www.vinomobilebar.com