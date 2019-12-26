Largest rescue and shelter in the Midwest comes to Indiana

The area’s largest animal rescue and sanctuary is on its way to the midwest, Muncie, Indiana to be exact!

This morning Pet Pals TV’s, Patty Spitler and Pamela Terhune, creator of the project, joined us on Indy Style to tell us all Grateful Rescue and Sanctuary in Muncie.

The sanctuary will cover 38-acres and house more than 1,000 animals.

One thing that sets this shelter apart is that they won’t be trapped in kennels. They’ll have access to both the indoors and outside all the time.

Several animals are ready for adoption right now.

Head to www.gratefulrescue.com to learn more about the shelter’s mission and how you can help.