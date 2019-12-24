Last-minute beauty stocking stuffers

Pop in and check out the bargains!
That’s what Makeup Artist & Image Consultant Brandie Price did at Sephora this weekend. And the result? Lots of good stocking stuffer bargains!
Here are her top beauty stocking stuffer suggestions:
- The Jade Roller by Herbivore- retails at $30. This technique has been around for ages, but has had a big comeback in the beauty market over 2019. Jade rolling is used to aid in detox of the lymphatic system, and for gentle distressing massage of the face.
- Amika Polished Perfection Mini Straightening Brush- on sale for $28. I love that this size is so good for travel, your new 2020 gym routine, or for touch ups from work day to date night. This small but powerful tool combines the high quality of an Amika heated tool with the convenience of a brush.
- Living Proof Instant Defrizz- retails at $15. Rid your hair of all of the static that cold weather and winter coats create. This is normally a wonderful product for curly hair, but proves effective for all hair types this time of year.
- Sephora Collection Lashes- on sale for $5. Lashes are always a great option for your beauty lover, and at this price, you can really stock up on a great find. These are all theme based lashes, I chose “Cheers!” for a full festive lash look.
- Charlotte Tilbury Makeup- Superstar Lips retails for $34, Luxury Palette of Pops retails for $53. Charlotte Tilbury is one of the most noted Celebrity Makeup Artists and her line is currently an exclusive at Sephora. This is a luxury line, and is priced accordingly to the premium ingredients. This lip color and shadow palette were expertly picked for usability across all skin tones.
- Patrick Ta Major Glow- Retails for $35. Glowing skin and luminescent lips are all the rage this holiday season. Patrick Ta specializes in creating a more lifelike natural glow, but created these products to boost your holiday glow!
- Fresh Original Brown Sugar Body Polish- Retails at $67. Sugar scrubs are created to help your body add and retain moisture. Slough away dead skin cells, and reveal truly healthy and hydrated skin. This is the full size which will fit in some stockings, but there are smaller sized options available for your last minute shopping needs.
About Brandie Price:
Brandie Price is an Award-Winning Makeup Artist and Personal Brand Expert. You can find her at www.brandiepriceimage.com or on Instagram @brandiepriceimage or Brandie Price on Facebook.