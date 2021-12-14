Indy Style

Last-minute holiday gadget gifts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Gadget Guy David Novak joined us on Indy Style today to give recommendations for last-minute gifts for the gadget lover in your life! Here are his ideas:

1. TourBox Elite Dual-channel Bluetooth Controller

Around $180 tourboxtech.com kickstarter.com

For content creators looking to simplify their digital-editing process, the TourBox Elite is the answer. This high-end dual-channel Bluetooth controller lets you edit all digital content, featuring many built-in functions such as muti-device interaction, haptic feedback, pinpoint control (lag-free) algorithm, configurable shortcuts, macro commands, customizable UI, mouse operations and more. Designed to worked in a one-handed operation, this Tourbox helps to improve productivity and performance for all content creators alike, including digital illustrators and graphic designers, photographers, as well as video and audio editors. Best of all, it also supports most content-editing applications, including Photoshop, Lightroom, Clip Studio Paint, Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve, Final Cut Pro, Capture One, Camera Raw, Filmora, Vegas, Coral, Z-brus, and many more.



2. Desklab Ultralight Portable 4K Touchscreen Monitor

Under $400 desklabmonitor.com

For doing office work while traveling, the Desklab Ultralight Portable 4K Touchscreen Monitor keeps you lightweight and versatile. This ultra-thin touchscreen portable monitor is designed for work, gaming and more, combining a plethora of features that eliminate the need for cables, speakers, and dongles. Its brilliant 15.6″ 4K UHD Touchscreen is ultra-responsive at 20 ms, featuring True LED Backlighting and vivid color, as well as low flicker, low blue light, anti-glare, and support for Smart Mirroring, even with Smartphones. Its built-in dual Hi-Fi speakers boast an immersive stereo sound. For connectivity, the DLAB Monitor can transform any device into a 4K workstation, integrates 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB-C ports, a Micro SD port, and a 3.5mm Aux port. It can also be used with the PS4, PS5, Xbox 1, Xbox X, Switch, and more. It also comes with a standalone USB-C AC Charger (5V / 4A) that allows you to charge other devices while on-the-go.

3. GoCube 2×2 Digital App-Enabled Cube (Full-Kit)

Under $50 getgocube.com

For puzzle lovers looking to start dabbling with challenging experience of solving a Rubik’s cube, we have the GoCube 2×2. This battery-powered 2 by 2 digital App-enabled cube is designed to work as a lighter, yet still challenging version of the smartest Puzzle in the world, the GoCube. It can be recharged via USB-C. Using the companion GoCube App, users can play, and are also offered ways to learn and improve. You can also track other cube-solving users and their stats to help them take their cubing to the next level. It’s a great smart puzzle-cube for beginners, and the perfect way to get into the secrets of cubing. Makes for a great XMAS gift for any passionate “enigmatologists”.

4. Fauna Memor Havana Designer Audio Bluetooth Glasses

Under $200 wearfauna.com

To enjoy music in a more connected way during this holiday season, the Fauna Memor Havana lets you listen to your favorite tunes in a completely worry-free manner. These revolutionary designer audio Bluetooth glasses come in a sleek, durable, and water- and dust-resistant design and require no wires, earbuds or open-ear headsets to work. Their Zeiss DuraVision BlueProtect lenses boast an advanced technology that protects your eyes from blue light produced by screens. Moreover, their 4 powerful USound micro-speakers and 2 microphones allow you to enjoy music and make phone calls, all while protecting your hearing. They also boast Touch Control functionalities via built-in touchpads on the sides of each temple, as well as Voice Assistant support. Their BlueProtect lenses can be replaced by an optician, and the glasses can be powered via their USB-C cable and charging case, which also comes with a smooth cleaning cloth included.

5. 360 Robot Vacuum Cleaner S8

Under$400 smart.360.com

To help you out with your home-cleaning routines, there’s nothing like the 360 Robot Vacuum Cleaner S8. This innovative 2-in-1 smart robot vacuum and mop features a LIDAR Navigation System for accurately navigating through your home by mapping it in real-time. Via its App, you’re provided with Multi-Floor Map Management for saving up to 5 room-maps, which you can further fine-tune by setting up virtual line boundaries or creating no-go zones. This smart robot vacuum also boasts a maximum suction power of 2700Pa with 4 Adjustable Suction Levels, making it powerful enough to get rid of dust, dirt, debris and even pet hair from your floors. It also features Voice Assistant support for Alexa and the Google Assistant, and a 2-hour battery life per charge, giving you time to clean the whole house with one charge.

6. Flipper Big Button Jumbo Universal TV Remote

Under $40 flipperremote.com

As we age, our eyesight and other motor skills might tend to decline a tad.. To make TV entertainment hours more comfortable and more enjoyable for the elderly, get them the Flipper Big Button TV Remote. This easy-to-use universal TV remote features an extremely simple design, comes equipped with large Jumbo Buttons, including an On & Off Button, Previous and Next Channel Buttons, Volume Buttons, and a slightly smaller Mute Button at the top-right corner. Its Infrared signal works based on 2 AAA batteries. There’s also a built-in sliding door that keeps an extra set of door Set-Up Buttons hidden away, which can be used to program and save favorite channels. Locking-up this function prevents accidental reprogramming. It works with all providers, including AT&T, Comcast, Verizon, Time Warner, DirecTv, and Charter.

7. HEALTH GADGET DUO- Reviiv Light Knee Plus & ExoGun DreamPro Therapy Gun

Under $300 & $170 reviivlight.com and exogun.com

Knee pain is a pretty common problem among people of all ages, but treating it doesn’t have to be hard or expensive. The Reviiv Light Knee Plus is an innovative wearable knee recovery device that combines LED light therapy and next-generation targeted laser technology for helping you recover from knee injuries and to deal with chronic knee pain in just one session. Its targeted laser and LED light therapy works great for both joints and muscles. This device is lightweight, portable, and easy to use. Then, for treating any other sort of injuries or for muscle recovery treatment, the ExoGun DreamPro is simply outstanding. This ultra-powerful handheld percussive therapy gun can be used for high-impact recovery and for low-impact deep tissue massage. It’s lightweight, yet still fairly powerful, featuring a Stall Force of 60 lbs., 6 different Speed Settings that vary between 1200 and 3200 Percussion per minute, an ultra-quiet operation at just 70 dB, and up to 1-month of battery life. It also comes with 4 Head Attachments so that you can use it for any muscle or tendon. With it, you can relieve pain, tension and tightness, and also increase blood circulation for reviving your muscles and recover faster or even for improving your range of motion.