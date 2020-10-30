Last minute mask-friendly Halloween costume ideas

Many people have been running around trying to get everything else done this year that you forgot about your own costume for this year’s Halloween festivities. Well, Brandie Price, Image Consultant, has got you covered on inspiration just in the nick of time.

The Mummy

The Mummy can be easily achieved with the tools in your First Aid kit. All you need are Ace bandages….or you could even use a few rolls of toilet paper if you are in a bind. The key is to wrap them over base layers so that you stay covered and toasty warm. Your kids will have a blast wrapping you from head to toe!

The Ninja

Black mask-Black hoody- DONE!

The Geisha

It’s been a few years since Black Swan was released, but this is still a beautiful option for those of you who love makeup and feeling feminine.

The High Fashion Print Model

This look can be achieved with a cowl or turtleneck. You may even have a nice dress coat that you can pop the collar up on, and done!

The Mandalorian

If you’re good with crafting your Amazon boxes into costumes, and your husband is into all things Star Wars this might be all the inspiration that you need!

The Astronaut

Some might see this as needing more time to accomplish, but I see 2 Costco boxes, White Craft Paint, 3 trash bags and a helmet. Add in some red duct tape for detailing and putting it all together and you are done!

The Bandit

Dress Normal, add a black mask or bandana and a rancher hat and you are good to go! Just don’t steal any of your kids candy!

The Doctor

Completely Obvious? Yes. Overlooked? Absolutely!

The Race Car Driver

Have a full faced helmet? Great! Then you have a costume! Don’t overthink the details on this one. You will need a jacket, but chances are that if you have a helmet…you have a jacket!

The Clown

We saved the creepiest for last. You can make a Clown Mask out of just about anything!

Brandie Price is an Award Winning Celebrity Makeup Artist and On-Camera Image Consultant.

You can follow her on social media @brandiepriceimage or brandiepriceimage.com.