Latest iPhone Gadgets

Are you an iPhone “junkie?” Always looking for the “latest and greatest” when it comes to technology?

David Novak, Gadget Gram, shares some of the newest gadget trends:

iPhone 11

$699; www.t-mobile.com

Shoot 4K videos, beautiful portraits, and sweeping landscapes with the all-new dual-camera system. Capture your best low-light photos with Night mode. See true-to-life color in your photos, videos, and games on the 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display. Experience unprecedented performance with A13 Bionic for gaming, augmented reality (AR), and photography. Do more and charge less with long-lasting battery life. iPhone 11 works on T-Mobile’s new 600 MHz spectrum band, which provides better in-building coverage and travels twice as far from cell sites…great for rural area users.

Creative Outlier Air Headphones

$79.99; www.creative.com

True wireless sweatproof in-ear headphones with 30-hour battery life. Boasting a playtime of up to 30 hours, a 5.6mm superior graphene driver diaphragm and Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX and AAC audio, the Outlier Air impresses with detailed and immersive audio reproduction. It is also certified IPX5 water-resistant with a comfortable fit for all-day wear — perfect for work, gym sessions, or even while travelling. In pursuit of audio excellence, Outlier Air carries the true spirit of endurance and true performance.

Casery Phone Pocket

$15; www.thecasery.com

Keep your essentials at your fingertips with our adhesive Phone Pocket. With two card slots and a secure 3M backing, your cards are safe and accessible. Available in five different colors.

Meater+ Wireless Meat Thermometer

$99; www.meater.com

World’s first wireless meat thermometer to perfectly cook food every time. Stainless steel construction and water-resistant design, dustproof, and easy to clean. Built-in Bluetooth repeater in the charger extends the wireless range up to 165 feet. Dual temperature sensors can monitor internal meat temperature and ambient. A guided cook system walks you through every step of the cooking process to guarantee perfect and consistent results. An advanced estimator algorithm estimates how long to cook and rest your food to help plan your meal and manage your time.

Wave Plus Air and Radon Monitor

$269; www.airthings.com

The first battery-operated smart IAQ monitor with Radon detection, including sensors for temperature, air pressure, humidity, TVOCs, and CO2. We spend 90% of our time indoors. Measuring our Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) is one of the most important steps we can take in preventing illness and increasing productivity, energy and good health. Gain full visibility into 6 sensors including the three most serious indoor air pollutants, as well as detailed views of temperature, air pressure, humidity and additional sensors for advanced analytics options.

To learn more, visit www.gadgetgram.com.