Learn about the history of the Vietnam War at event coming to central Indiana Video

An incredible experience to honor Vietnam Veterans and learn about the history of the Vietnam War is coming to Central Indiana.

The Wall That Heals a three-quarter sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D-C is coming to Greenfield this July, and to tell us more about it are Amanda Parker and Alexis Loyd from Collective Alternative.

July 11th-14thStillinger Family Funeral Home1780 W. Main Street, Greenfielda. Will be escorted into Greenfield and be set up at Stillinger Family Funeral Home in Greenfield July 11-14thb. All volunteer driven from set up to teardown to helping people find names of loved ones on the wall when they visitc. Open to everyone 24 hours a dayd. Opening Ceremony infoi. Include 11 Hancock County service members

Who is bringing the Wall that Heals to Central Indiana, and why is it coming here?

a. Stillinger Family Funeral Home, Greenfield Honor Guard, Hancock County Board of Tourism, Collective Alternative, and several other important sponsors listed on greenfieldwall.com

b. This is an opportunity for veterans and loved ones to visit the wall, especially if they will not have the opportunity to visit it in DC

c. Many Americans / Hoosiers fought in the war, and were not welcomed home, we want to do just that, welcome them home.

a. Yes, go to greenfieldwall.com i. There you can also find details of the opening ceremony and what to expect that weekend.ii. The wall is open 24/7 July 11-14th, so there is a lot of opportunity to visit, pay respects and learn about this time in our history.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY COLLECTIVE ALTERNATIVE