Learn the secret to growing back your hair

Indy Style
Posted: / Updated:

He used to obsess about his hair when it was falling out – now, Alt 103.3 Afternoon Host Crate is obsessing by looking at the hair growing back!

To tell us more about his hair procedure and how his experience can help YOU, is Crate and PAI Medical Group Clinic Director Darren Andrews.

PAI Medical Indiana
3500 DePauw Blvd, Suite 3090
Indianapolis, IN 46268

VISIT CRATE’S VIP PAGE!
Come in for the evaluation find out what we can do for YOU! Schedule a FREE PRIVATE CONFIDENTIAL Evaluation by calling 888-724-5129 or visiting WeGrowHairIndy.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PAI MEDICAL GROUP

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Indy Style Featured Guests:

Take a look inside Indy Style's new studio!