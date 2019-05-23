Legacy Maker meats focus on sustainability and great taste Video

Holy Hamburger! WOW! Did you see this display this morning? An entire 25 pounds!

Not only is it a sight, but the quality is TOP NOTCH. That's because Carmel Market Discrict has teamed up with Moody's Butcher Shop to bring you only the best meat there is.

In our kitchen today, Rick Hopkins, Director of Food & Beverage, Carmel Market District, and Adam Moody, Moody’s Butcher Shop, talk to us about sustainability, marbling and the Legacy Maker name.

About Legacy Maker: (as told by Moody's Butcher Shop)

Legacy Maker is the brand name for the meat produced by Honey Creek Legacy. The product actually sold before the brand name was finalized, so we are simply in the midst of branding the product as Legacy Maker. Currently, Legacy Maker products are available at Moody’s Butcher Shops, Market District in Carmel, Rick’s Boatyard Cafe, the Table at Market District and several other classic eateries in the greater Indianapolis area.

To learn more, visit www.moodysbuchershop.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY MOODY'S BUTCHER SHOP

