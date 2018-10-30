LEGO creations on display at charity event Video

Get your LEGO fix next month at Saxony Hall in Fishers!

Bryan Bonahoom, LEGO Builder, tells us more about the Indiana LEGO User Group (IndyLUG) charity event.

-Holiday displays that we don't show at Brickworld Indy

-All food and proceeds support the Hamilton County Harvest Food Bank, a member of the Good Samaritan Network

-Nov 3, 10 - 6. One non-perishable food item per person (or cash donation). It will take about 20 minutes to go through the display.

To learn more, visit:

https://brickworld.com/indylug-food-drive and https://www.facebook.com/events/1830745020296272/

