Local beauty brands come together for Pardi Gras Beauty Mixer & Pop Up

It’s always fun and oh so important to take some time to practice a little bit of self care. This morning Destiny Loyd, Pardi Gras Committee member and Event Coordinator and Taelor Holland, Owner, Skin I’m In Beauty Bar showed us how we can do that both at home and out on the town this weekend!

In honor of this weekend’s Pardi Gras Beauty Mixer & Pop Up Taelor showed us how to make a DIY lip scrub perfect for these winter months.

This is an event leading up to the Pardi Gras Ball next month.

Pardi Gras Beauty Mixer & Pop Up is at Epic Lounge, Sunday, Jan. 12th from 3pm – 7 pm. Visit @weliketopardi on Instagram to learn more about how to RSVP.

This FREE event will be ALL about beauty. There will be local beauty brands on site to shop with, as well as beauty influencers from the city ready to share tips and tricks to make sure you look your best for Pardi Gras. We’ve got a curated menu with food from Comida and Made by Murrell, both black owned.

We have beauty professionals who have partnered with us to offer their services to those who attend the event. Their pardi week availability will open during the event Sunday, so whoever is there gets first dibs on appointment slots! This event is one of many lead-up events for the Pardi Gras Ball. Each year we Pardi to raise proceeds to expose the Black community to opportunities in technology. For the last two years we’ve donated proceeds to help fund and support black tech entrepreneurs in Indiana.

The Pardi Gras Ball is a millennial driven fundraising gala meant to help eliminate barriers that make it harder for our community to receive access to opportunities in technology through support of career, education and entrepreneurship. It will be held Feb. 22. at the Pan Am Plaza.

We opened the applications for black tech entrepreneurs to compete in our pitch competition in December and will choose 5 Indiana based black tech entrepreneurs to pitch their business at the 2nd annual Pitch Pardi, hosted by Be Nimble Foundation and PGIV. Each of them will compete for 3 Cash Prizes: $10,000 followed by $5000 for the Runner Up and $2500 for the 2nd Runner Up + entrepreneurial resources to help them on their journey.

DIY Lip Scrub

Ingredients:

Pure cane sugar

Cocoa Powder

Avocado Oil

Almond Oil

Raw Honey

Carrot Oil

Tea Tree Oil

Vanilla Extract

The benefit of a lip scrub is to exfoliate and remove the dead skin of our lips to help keep them soft, plump, and hydrated. During the winter months the weather can be really harsh to our lips causing sores, cuts, bleeding, and dead skin build up. Using a lip scrub to exfoliate your lips and apply some sort of balm afterwards can prevent these lip concerns.