Local event aims to end domestic violence

It’s a difficult topic but one that needs to be heard.

“Night with the Network” is a local fundraiser for the Domestic Violence Network, helping create awareness for anyone who may be in an abusive relationship.

And what better to bring a community together? Food and drink!

Colleen Curtin, Youth Program Coordinator, Domestic Violence Network, and Sean McBride, Bardstown Bourbon Company, tell us more, while making us a couple of cocktails!

• If you are in an abusive relationship and are trying to escape, you can call 2-1-1 for help. There are individuals who can help you make a plan to safely

• Domestic violence can be: Physical, sexual, emotional, financial and/or spiritual

• Warning Signs someone you know is being abused:

-Seem afraid or anxious to please partner.

-Go along with everything their partner says and does.

-Check in often with their partner to report where they are and what they are doing.

-Receive frequent, harassing phone calls from their partner.

-Talk about their partner’s temper, jealousy, or possessiveness.

-Signs of Physical Abuse:

-Unexplained injuries

-Dress in clothing to hide scars or bruises (long sleeves in summer or sunglasses indoors)

-Missing work or other important events without explanation

• If you are trying to get help, you can dial 2-1-1. There are individuals who know all the resources available in Central Indiana and can help you make a safe escape plan.

• If you suspect a friend or loved one is being abused, the most important thing is to keep an open line of communication and don’t give ultimatums. Just let them know you are there if they need help.

• Domestic Violence Network is holding their annual fundraising event – Night with the Network.

• Funds from this event will stay right here in Central Indiana and be used to provide assistance to survivors of domestic violence.

• DVN uses these funds in many ways: Helping survivors become self sufficient, training for service providers who are on the front lines when someone calls for help. DVN also use the funds to offer programming at local schools that teach kids about healthy relationships and to train businesses how to recognize and respond if they suspect an employee is being abused.

• The event will feature an array of food dishes and drinks provided by restaurants & brewers including St. Joseph Brewery and Public House, Sangiovese Ristorante, Weber Grill, Piada and Bardstown Bourbon.

• All proceeds benefit DVN’s mission of engaging the community to end domestic violence.

• The event is Friday, October 25

• Biltwell Event Center

• 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m., $100/ticket

• Tickets and more information available at www.dvnconnect.org.

About Bardstown Bourbon Company:

• Bardstown Bourbon Company will be one of the featured drinks at the Night with the Network event. Bardstown Bourbon is a new blend of Bourbon makers pushing the boundaries through innovation, while honoring the traditional art of making whiskey.

• Set on 100 acres of active farmland in Kentucky, they are the first NapaValley style destination on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail to combine distilling, culinary, and beverage expertise to create a modern, authentic bourbon experience.

• They have two new releases this month – Collaborative Series Copper & Kings Apple Brandy barrel-finished straight Bourbon Whiseky and Collaborative series Goodwood Honey Ale barrel-finished Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

BBCo Manhattan

2oz BBCo Fusion Series

1oz Carpano Antica Formula

2 dashes of 18.21 Earl Grey

2 Luxardo Cherries

Instructions:

Combine all liquid ingredients into a mixing glass ¾ full of ice and stir 40-50 revolutions.

Chill a cocktail cup with ice.

Dump ice from cocktail glass and strain contents of mixing glass into cocktail glass.

Skewer 2 Luxardo cherries and drop into glass.

Banana Boulevardier

1.5 oz Fusion

0.75 oz Luxardo

O.5 oz Carpano Bianco dry vermouth

O.5 oz Tempus Fugit Crème de Banana

Instructions:

Combine all liquid ingredients into a mixing glass and stir 40-50 revolutions

Rinse rocks glass with tempus fugit creme de banana

Lemon twist expressed and garnished

Served to neat

