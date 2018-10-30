Local gamers compete at Nocturnal Video

Calling all video game enthusiasts!! This one's for YOU!

On November 3, Indianapolis will welcome Nocturnal, a first-time esports tournament event taking place from from 1-9 p.m. at Union 525 in Indianapolis.

Hosted by Challenge, Nocturnal invites gaming enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels to connect and compete by playing the world’s most popular games.

Matt McIntyre, CEO, Challonge, tells us more:

o A portion of Nocturnal’s proceeds will benefit Video Game Palooza, a local nonprofit dedicated to motivating interest in STEM among America’s youth through their passion for playing and making video games.o At Nocturnal, registered participants will have the opportunity compete in a 64-person Fortnite (PC) and/or Soulcalibur VI (PS4) tournament, with each paying out a total of $1,500 to top finishers.o Those interested in filling the 128 competitor spots can register here for $10 (one tournament) or $15 (both tournaments). Those interested in spectating and enjoying casual esports play can register for a $5 ticket.o Supporters of Nocturnal include Pacers Gaming, Boss Battle Games, One Up, Indy Gaming League, Indy Pop Con 2019, Butler Gaming, IUPUI Gamers Hall, Tappers and Player One Esports.o This event is open to all ages and there is no pre-requisite to compete, but those interested in competing must register in advance.o Esports is projected to be a $1.65 billion industry by 2020 and more brands and institutions are taking note. It's a meaningful time to introduce and grow an event that unites and educates local entities with local gamers all while benefiting a great cause.

Nocturnal bio: Hosted by Challenge, Nocturnal is an in-person, esports tournament event for the Indianapolis gaming community. The goal is to provide local gamers the chance to connect in person, play the games they love, compete for cash prizes and benefit a meaningful cause, Video Game Palooza.

Challonge bio (event host): Challonge is an Indianapolis-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) that helps tournament organizers of any esport, team sport, individual sport, and tabletop game efficiently manage registration, statistic tracking, and tournament progression. Founded in 2009, Challonge has hosted over 13.5 million competitions worldwide including: single elimination brackets, double elimination brackets, round robin leagues, Swiss and group stage tournaments, and its newest battle royale friendly, free-for-all format.

To learn more, visit http://nocturnalindy.com.

Event website: https://cxm.challonge.com/events/nocturnal2018#/

