Local whiskey company celebrates anniversary with hog roast Video

They call themselves, "three ordinary guys from Indianapolis, who sought out to make extraordinary whiskey."

Meet 2/3 of the West Fork Whiskey Co. crew, Blake Jones and David McIntyre and learn how you can help celebrate their anniversary with a Black Metal BBQ Hog Roast!

Saturday, November 3, West Fork Whiskey Co., 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

West Fork Whiskey Co. was brought to life in late 2015 as a means to share its interpretation of America's native spirit with the world. The distillery's spirits are 100% Indiana from grain to glass. We craft it our way. At the end of the day, what matters most to us is crafting the best tasting whiskey we can.

West Fork Whiskey Co.’s House Old Fashioned:

• 2 ounces of West Fork Whiskey Bourbon or Rye

• 0.25 ounces of Demerara Simple Syrup

• 4 dashes of house blended bitters

• Stir with ice

• Strain into glass

• Express orange peel - Discard

• Garnish with Cheery

To learn more, visit:

www.westforkwhiskey.com

www.facebook.com/westforkwhiskeyco

www.instagram.com/westforkwhiskey