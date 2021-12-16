Indy Style

Look younger with whiter teeth in five-minutes with Power Swabs special deal

If your teeth are yellowing due to years of drinking coffee, tea, red wine or smoking, our friend is here to explain how a whiter smile can actually make you more attractive and take years off your appearance. Whitening your teeth is an easy way to look younger, feel confident and appear healthier, and according to Melinda McKinsey, lifestyle consultant, it can be done in just five minutes a day!

Example of how Power Swabs works using egg

If you think that your teeth could be whiter, You can order by calling 1-800-663-5490 or visit powerswabs.com. Power Swabs is running a Holiday Special of 40% off, plus free-shipping and a free quick pen.

