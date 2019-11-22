Looking ahead with design and color trends for 2020

It’s that time again!! Although we hate to rush 2019 out the door, we are anxious to discover what the 2020 design trends and color palettes are going to be.

Danielle Myers, ASID, RID, Proprietor, Elle Designs, says color direction in Interior Design is heavily influenced by many sources and often starts on the runway in fashion design. Then what happens? We see it trickle into home interiors through paint colors, home furnishings and finish materials.

Today on Indy Style Danielle shares what we have to look forward to BEFORE 2020 rolls around!

{2020 Paint Color of the Year}

PPG Paints has selected Chinese Porcelain (PPG1160-6) is a blend of cobalt and moody, ink blue that imparts calmness and restful sleep while also offering the spirit of hopefulness – a rare commodity in a restless world.

Behr Paints has selected A beautiful light green called Back to Nature. It’s All About Tranquility. Described as “calm, gracious, and balanced,” and a way to bring the outside in.

Benjamin Moore has selected First Light 2102-70, is the backdrop for a bright new decade. A fresh palette. A revitalized spirit. A soft, rosy hue blooming with potential.

Sherwin Williams has released their color, Naval SW 6244, is a rich navy that creates a calm and grounding environment infused with quiet confidence.

{How are these colors selected and developed?}

Paint companies gather 12+ months of data based on global travel influencers, looking at cultural shifts and consumer’s mindsets moving forward.

Attending consumer trade shows, immersing themselves in worldwide cultures, and looking through naturalistic environments start to formulate their color palettes.

The underlying thread in these influencers is: Global Travel. Naturalism. Worldwide Attitude Shift.

{How will you see these in the marketplace?}

Fashion Apparel Items, Home Furnishings in all Capacities, Automotive Industries, Beauty and Cosmetic Products.

Are you someone that loves to incorporate trends into your home design? Some trends stick and some do not, a good trend is said to last 5-7 years, such as the grey paint color domination we still continue to see.

We like to say a little goes a long way. A bold trend can be infused sparingly into a space, allowing it to be inexpensive and easy to change up when it fades away.

