Love Thy Neighborhood People’s Choice Award-winner talks what this means for them

A Town Center has officially been announced as the winner of the Love Thy Neighborhood People’s Choice Awards.

Kim Rogers-Hatfield, vice-president of Engagement for United Way Madison County joined us today to tell us more about their organization and what this award means to them.

A Town Center, Inc. is a community art center and an artist cooperative offering free studio space for participating artists in return for their participation in A Town Center’s events and programming as well as other community engagement projects. A Town Center offers a variety of events and classes to the public.

LISC Indianapolis started the Love Thy Neighborhood Awards in 2017 to celebrate people and organizations that are transforming their neighborhoods, the community game changers that are making a difference. We wanted to tell the inspiring stories that are sometimes happening behind the scenes and don’t have a platform. Each category winner is awarded $2,500 in unrestricted funds to help further their mission.

For more information visit, atowncenter.org and liscindianapolis.org.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY LISC INDY.