Magazine names Indiana quilt store among top 10 in US, Canada

Wow. Talk about an honor! Indiana’s own Unraveled Quilt Store was recently selected as a Top Shop in the Spring/Summer edition of Better Homes and Gardens’ Quilt Sampler Magazine!

This prestigious award is handed out to just ten quilt stores in the United States and Canada each year. Here’s more with Owner Lisa Stantz:

A proud Hoosier small business, Unraveled’s story of perseverance through the pandemic is a compelling one, and one that resonated with the editors of Quilt Sampler. Unraveled Quilt Store opened in April of 2016 by Spencer’s own Lisa Stantz. Lisa has been a Hoosier, and a resident of Spencer, all of her 59 years and has worked tirelessly to bring fiber arts to her small, but mighty, community. Her quaint store containing almost 3,000 bolts of fabric has become a destination for quilters near and far. Quilting is a $3.7 billion business in the U.S. markets, with an estimated 4.5 million quilters nationwide. Quilting is no longer a mere hobby, it’s a full on passion.



As part of the store being chosen as a Top Shop, each store had the opportunity to submit an original quilt design for the magazine. Unraveled’s original quilt was submitted by the owner’s daughter, Laura. It is a spring colored, paper pieced pattern that will be exclusively released with the article in the upcoming Quilt Sampler.

To learn more about Unraveled, please visit unraveledquiltstore.com. If you have any questions or would like to discuss a visit to Unraveled, please email or call Laura: lstantz@gmail.com or 812-585-0872.