Indy Style

‘Magic of Lights’ offers drive-through lights experience outside Ruoff Music Center, enter to win free tickets

This dazzling drive-through holiday lights experience features exciting light displays, and you can enjoy them all from the comfort and safety of your vehicle!

Live Nation and FunGuys Events bring is bringing the “Magic of Lights” event to Ruoff Music Center for the first time ever!

Guests will weave through the spectacular 1-mile drive-through holiday lights display with various holiday light features, all through the comfort and safety of their own car

The drive-through experience will feature themed light displays using the latest LED technology and digital animations, including the all-new drive-through Blizzard Tunnel as well as returning favorites including 12 Days of Christmas, Winter Wonderland and The Night Before Christmas.

Families and friends will experience the thrill of Magic of Lights from their own cars as they wind through its course.

“Magic of Lights” will be open daily (Now through January 2, 2022) from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Please visit magicoflights.com for a complete schedule.

All tickets are per vehicle, NOT per person. Advanced Tickets can be used any night Magic of Lights is open. Limos, party buses and bus-sized vehicles are not permitted.

The complete schedule is as follows:

November-January: Advance tickets prices are $25 Weekdays and $35 Weekends

Day of show at the gate tickets: $35 Weekdays and $45 Weekends

Season pass: Allows access for all dates $200

Contactless tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com. For more information and a complete schedule please visit, magicoflights.com.