Magician Taylor Martin to perform at Mooresville’s Annual Victorian Christmas Celebration

Mooresville’s Annual Victorian Christmas Celebration happening tomorrow, and one of our favorite magicians Taylor Martin is performing!
Today he gave us a preview of the magic you can see this weekend in Downtown Mooresville.
The 32nd Annual Victorian Christmas Celebration is Saturday, December 4th, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
You can see Taylor performing at 11 a.m. at the Bran N Shorts Coffee House and at the Mooresville Arts Partnership at 3:30 p.m.
You can also find him walking around downtown and at the Trolley stops doing impromptu tricks.