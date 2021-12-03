Indy Style

Magician Taylor Martin to perform at Mooresville’s Annual Victorian Christmas Celebration

by: Tierra Carpenter
Mooresville’s Annual Victorian Christmas Celebration happening tomorrow, and one of our favorite magicians Taylor Martin is performing!

Today he gave us a preview of the magic you can see this weekend in Downtown Mooresville.

The 32nd Annual Victorian Christmas Celebration is Saturday, December 4th, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

You can see Taylor performing at 11 a.m. at the Bran N Shorts Coffee House and at the Mooresville Arts Partnership at 3:30 p.m.

You can also find him walking around downtown and at the Trolley stops doing impromptu tricks.

