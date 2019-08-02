Make the Transition to Back to School Easier with These Products

It’s back-to-school week and Katy Mann from Indy with Kids is here with a few of her favorite back-to-school items to help make that transition fun and easy for your family.

Vera Bradley Iconic Campus Backback

With a classic silhouette and the added functionality of our Iconic styles, the Iconic Campus Backpack in colorful cotton is ideal for school, the office or an impromptu getaway. Lightweight and comfortable to carry, this best-loved bag will complement your sense of style and need for function. Check out all the extra pockets and special details (like a grommet for headphones) that make it the perfect practical choice for a day on the go. Our quilted cotton is colorful, lightweight, and packable Exterior features two zip pockets, two side slip pockets and a grommet for headphones Front zip compartment features three slip pockets, four pen slip pockets and an ID window Main compartment features two mesh slip pockets Laptop compartment Padded back and straps Zip closures Accommodates up to a 15″ laptop

Customize your favorite bag with Vera Bradley embroidered patches.

Cricut Infusible Ink

The all-new Infusible Ink system delivers seamlessly smooth, professional-quality transfers that become one with your material – and last a lifetime. Because Infusible Ink heat transfers are permanently infused into your base material, they last as long as the project itself. No flaking, no peeling, no cracking, and no wrinkling – ever!

PLAYMOBIL brand’s new Furnished Schoolhouse

A great way get younger kids ‘school ready’ !

Imaginative play mixes with real-life environments in the two-level playset that features a principal’s office, English classroom, lockers that open and close and a bike rack!

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet

The included 1 year of FreeTime Unlimited gives your kids access to over 20,000 popular apps and games, videos, books, Audible books, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more. 2-year worry-free guarantee: If it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free. Introducing Spanish language content in FreeTime Unlimited ? kids can now enjoy over 1,000 books, movies, and apps in Spanish that include titles and characters like Sesamo, Dora, Diego, Frozen, and more. Our largest display, now with over 2 million pixels, stereo speakers, Dolby Audio, and dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi?perfect for watching Full HD videos, playing games, reading books, and streaming content seamlessly. Add even more content to your child?s profile in FreeTime to give them selected access to apps in your personal library, such as Netflix and Minecraft. Easy-to-use parental controls allow parents to personalize screen time limits, set educational goals, filter age-appropriate content, and also manage web browsing and content usage. Parental controls can be set on device or online through Amazon Parent Dashboard. Additionally, access all tablet features in the adult profile by entering your passcode.

Happy Planner

The Happy Planner® is a customizable disc-bound planner system that combines your LOVE for CREATIVITY with your NEED for ORGANIZATION!

