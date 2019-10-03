“Mamma Mia” and more coming to stages around central Indiana

Did you hear? This Indy Stage lineup is ready for its curtain call! Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez shares the latest:

“Mamma Mia”

Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre

Oct. 4 & 5

thecenterpresents.org

“Vienna to Broadway”

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Pops

Ocrt. 4 & 5

indianapolissymphony.org

“Singing Streisand: An Evening With Brynn Tyszka”

The Cat

Oct 11, 12 & 13

magicthreadcabaret.com

“Fiddler On The Roof”

Old National Center

Through October 6

Indianapolisbroadway.com

“Georgia McBride”

Phoenix Theatre

Through Sept. Oct. 6

phoenixtheatre.org

“Little Shop of Horrors”

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Oct. 10- Nov. 17

beefandboards.com

