“Mamma Mia” and more coming to stages around central Indiana

Did you hear? This Indy Stage lineup is ready for its curtain call! Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez shares the latest:

“Mamma Mia”
Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre
Oct. 4 & 5
thecenterpresents.org

“Vienna to Broadway”
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Pops
Ocrt. 4 & 5
indianapolissymphony.org

“Singing Streisand: An Evening With Brynn Tyszka”
The Cat
Oct 11, 12 & 13
magicthreadcabaret.com

“Fiddler On The Roof”
Old National Center
Through October 6
Indianapolisbroadway.com

“Georgia McBride”
Phoenix Theatre
Through Sept. Oct. 6
phoenixtheatre.org

“Little Shop of Horrors”
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre
Oct. 10- Nov. 17
beefandboards.com

To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog, visit TomAlvarez.Studio. Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. For Magic Thread Cabaret tickets visit magicthreadcabaret.com. To purchase a “Calder, The Musical” cast recording CD, visit kleinandalvarez.com.

