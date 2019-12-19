Market District shares drinks, dips, and snacks for holiday hosting

Market District is helping Hoosiers prepare for hosting the holidays with its Sips & Dips & Hors d’oeuvres activation – featuring a wide variety of cocktail pairings, delicious dips and simple snacks – from sweet to savory.
In our kitchen today is Rick Hopkins, Director of Food and Beverage, Market District, and Josh Arnold, Executive Chef, Market District.
• Table by Market District will be ending the year with its annual “Best of” dinner on Saturday, Dec. 28 highlighting patrons’ favorite dishes and pairings from the year.
• This dinner will encompass seven courses pulled from the various dinner events that take place at Table throughout the year.
