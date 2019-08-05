Marketplace at the Indiana State Fair boasts products only from Hoosier businesses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – More than 500 products from more than 100 Indiana Grown members are available for purchase at the Marketplace at the Indiana State Fair. With demonstrations featuring Indiana Grown products and Indiana farmers, fairgoers can try and buy locally grown food, soaps and other products.

Starting Aug. 2 at the Indiana State Fair, Hoosiers will be able to experience Indiana-based products from Indiana Grown members all over the state in person. The State Fair Agriculture/Horticulture building will house a marketplace with more than 500 products from over 100 Indiana Grown members available for purchase.

Heather Tallman with Indiana Grown showed off and discussed some of the locally-grown products at the Indiana State Fair.

Indiana Grown will also feature regular demonstrations of recipes featuring Indiana Grown products and interviews with Indiana farmers at noon, 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. daily. There will also be a culinary competition featuring Hoosier cooks making their best recipes that highlight local products at 1 p.m. on Aug. 16 in the Indiana Arts Building.

Fair attendees will be able to try and buy locally grown food, soaps and other products made in Indiana at the Indiana Grown feature at the State Fair.



EVENT DETAILS:

WHAT: Indiana Grown at the Indiana State Fair

WHO: More than 500 Indiana Grown member products from local farmers and makers

WHEN: Aug. 2 – 18, 2019

WHERE: Indiana State Fair Agriculture/Horticulture Building at the Indiana State Fairgrounds (1202 East 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205)

Visit www.indianagrown.org for more information about Indiana Grown and its members.

To learn more, visit www.indianastatefair.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HOOSIER LOTTERY